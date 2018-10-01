4 shot — 2 fatally — in shooting outside Loop hotel: police

Two people were killed and two others were wounded early Monday when shooting erupted inside a vehicle traveling downtown on Michigan Avenue, police said.

Five people were inside the car just after midnight as it traveled south in the 500 block of South Michigan, according to Chicago police spokesman Al Stinites.

“Something happened inside the vehicle — we’re not sure what yet — causing shots to be fired inside the vehicle,” Stinites said. At that point, the driver lost control of the car, collided with a planter box and flipped over.

Four people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, he said. Two of them were pronounced dead shortly after. A fifth person was also taken to a hospital to be “checked out.”

Stinites said the shooting was limited to the people inside the car. After the car flipped over, one person from the car ran into the nearby Congress Plaza Hotel.

“Security found him right away,” Stinites said. Chicago police showed up within minutes and took him into custody.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene, according to Stinites.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.