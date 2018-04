Thieves drive stolen car into Game Stop, rob store

A vehicle reported as stolen crashed into a Game Stop early Tuesday in the North Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The crash occurred about 4:25 a.m. when the car was driven into the building at 1520 North Cicero Avenue, Chicago Police said.

An unknown number of people then went into the Game Stop, stole merchandise and ran away, police said.

No further information was immediately available.