Carpentersville man gets 9 years for sexually assaulting child

A northwest suburban man was sentenced to more than nine years in prison Friday for sexually assaulting a child he knew.

Michael Martinez, 30, was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in December 2018, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. Judge Donald M. Tegeler sentenced him Friday to nine and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted a child he knew between April and June of 2014. The victim was younger than 13.

Martinez will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, prosecutors said. He received credit for 631 days he served at the Kane County Jail.

He will also have to register for life as a sex offender, the state’s attorney’s office said.