Catholic school teacher charged with sexually abusing student in Pilsen

A teacher is charged with sexual abuse and battery involving two students at a Catholic junior high school in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Yesenia Rodriguez, 27, allegedly sexually abused a 14-year-old boy and made physical contact with a 13-year-old boy at St. Procopius School, 1625 S. Allport St., where she taught since 2014, according to statements from Chicago police and the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Rodriguez was suspended and “will remain away from the school until the matter is resolved,” the Archdiocese said.

Rodriguez, of the West Town neighborhood, allegedly sexually abused the 14-year-old student on May 1, 2018, police said.

She also allegedly battered a 13-year-old near the school from Sept. 15 2018 to Jan. 25, 2019, police said. Those incidents allegedly happened in the 1800 block of South Allport Street.

Rodriguez was arrested Monday afternoon, and was due for a bail hearing Wednesday, police said.

She faces a felony charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault and a misdemeanor charge of battery, police said.

The Department of Child and Family Services initially told the Archdiocese about the arrest and charges, the statement said.

“The Archdiocese of Chicago takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and encourages anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee, to come forward,” according to the statement.