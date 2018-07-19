Chance the Rapper buys Chicagoist, announces the move in a new song

Chance the Rapper dropped four new songs Wednesday night, including one that announced his purchase of the Chicagoist.

In his new track “I Might Need Security,” the 25-year-old rapper and Chicago native raps the line “I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist bit—s out of business.”

In a statement discussing the purchase, Chance, whose given name is Chancelor Bennett, called the Chicagoist “an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment.”

“I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content,” he added.

WNYC, New York’s Public radio station, announced the sale on Twitter at 11:27 p.m., linking to a Gothamist article that said the deal took place between WNYC and Chance the Rapper’s Social Media LLC.

It’s official, @ChancetheRapper has acquired the @Chicagoist from WNYC. Hear it from him in his new song “I Might Need Security.” https://t.co/dIDLXENszk — WNYC 🎙 (@WNYC) July 19, 2018

Chicagoist was previously owned by DNAInfo. Both publications were shutdown by CEO Joe Ricketts in November.

WNYC, along with KPCC in Southern California and WAMU in Washington, D.C., acquired assets from Gothamist and DNAInfo in February of this year, including the Chicagoist, DCist and LAist websites.

“We are delighted that the Chicagoist assets are finding a new home in the hands of a proud Chicagoan,” said Laura Walker, President and CEO of New York Public Radio, which includes WNYC.

“WNYC has a strong commitment to local journalism and building community, and we are pleased that these assets will be used to support local coverage in the great city of Chicago.”

Chance’s new tracks were released at 11 p.m. on major streaming platforms and on chanceraps.com.

Spotify tweeted links to the songs with the message “Drop everything. Four new tracks from [Chance the Rapper] are here.”

Along with “I Might Need Security”, the rapper released tracks titled ““65th and Ingleside,” “Wala Cam” and “Work Out.”

