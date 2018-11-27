4 teens wounded in Monday shootings

At least four people were shot and wounded in citywide gun violence on Monday, all of them teenagers struck during drive-by attacks.

The last reported shooting happened during the evening in the border of the Rogers Park and West Rogers Park neighborhoods on the North Side.

About 7:15 p.m., someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots at two boys, ages 14 and 17, as they walked in the 2000 block of West Estes, according to Chicago police. The younger boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right knee, while the older boy was struck in his legs. They were both taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where their conditions were stabilized.

An hour earlier, two other teenage boys were wounded, one of them critically, in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 6:11 p.m., the 17-year-olds were standing on a corner in the 5700 block of South Wentworth when someone walked up and opened fire, police said. One of the boys was struck in his chest and back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The other suffered gunshot wounds to his buttocks and abdomen. His condition was stabilized at the same hospital.

At least four people were shot, one fatally, in citywide gun violence on Sunday.