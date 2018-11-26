1 killed, 3 wounded in Sunday shootings

At least four people were shot, one fatally, in citywide gun violence on Sunday.

The sole gun homicide happened during the morning in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was found dead inside of a vehicle in the 3600 block of West Lexington, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. He had suffered a single gunshot wound to his chest. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

The most recent shooting was of a man who was wounded at night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was standing near the front door of a gas station with a group of males when someone inside a black SUV fired shots at 9:43 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Division Street, police said. He was shot in his left arm and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park. His condition had stabilized.

In the morning, a 47-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 10:11 a.m., someone approached the man in the back of a home in the 5100 block of West Cullom and fired multiple shots, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to both arms and was taken in good condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Police said he knows the suspect, and the shooting may be domestic in nature.

The first Sunday shooting happened in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 3:22 a.m., the 32-year-old walked into Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. He was shot in the 6800 block of South Winchester. The man was transferred in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, and officers arrested a person who was found with a gun near the scene of the shooting. Gun charges were pending, police said, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the person was the shooter.

On Saturday, two people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.