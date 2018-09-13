Chicago man charged with July shooting death of 20-year-old woman in Lansing

A Chicago man was charged with the July shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in the parking lot of a gym in south suburban Lansing.

About 12:10 a.m. July 22, officers responded to a call of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at Franciscan Health Chicago Heights, according to Lansing police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. When they arrived, officers learned that Jessica Loverdi-Finister had been shot in the side during an altercation in the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym at 17365 Torrence Ave.

A friend had driven Loverdi-Finister to Franciscan Health, where she ultimately died, authorities said. She lived in Sauk Village.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 20-year-old Amari Ross, police said. He was then charged with first-degree murder in Loverdi-Finister’s killing.

Ross was scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday afternoon, police said.