Chicago students say ‘enough’ to gun violence through public art

Montessori School of Englewood students run past the freshly-painted names of 291 schools across the country have suffered gun violence since the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting of 2012. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

Last week, the principal of Chicago Public Schools’ Montessori School of Englewood Charter cancelled outdoor recess in fear of students getting shot on the playground.

It wasn’t unusual for the students.

“There are days when we can’t come outside and enjoy a day like today because we hear gunshots,” said Maria Barksdale, a seventh and eighth grade teacher at the school.

On Wednesday, the students stepped out as part of a 291 Sidewalk Challenge and wrote the names of the 291 schools that have suffered gun violence since Sandy Hook.

The students got all the names down in chalk, but couldn’t complete in one day the task of covering them in red paint, which Barksdale said speaks “volumes.”

Barksdale said it’s important for students, who regularly feel the impact of gun violence, to see themselves as more than hopeless victims but to also be activists.

The art project was part of an ongoing “Schools Say Enough” initiative by GCE Laboratory School. It asks communities to write names of the schools that have been impacted by gun violence since 2012 using supplies like chalk, fabric, paper and yarn.

In April, students involved with GCE Lab, a North Side private high school, created displays of public protest at Chicago’s Washington Square Park but were later removed after a pro-gun group petitioned to create a counter demonstration. The initiative has moved to other locations such as schools and parks, according to a GCE petition.

The installation comes amid a separate gun-violence awareness effort by the Sun-Times called 31 bullets. In the next month, as part of the campaign, the Sun-Times will be unveiling 31 ways to counter the negative effects created by gun violence.

