Illinois gun bill override suffering from ‘chicken and egg’ situation

The Gun Dealer Licensing Act would require gun dealers to be licensed by Illinois and would encourage business practices designed to discourage illegal gun trafficking. | Wikimedia Commons via Google Images

SPRINGFIELD — The Senate sponsor of a measure requiring state licensing of gun dealers says he won’t call for a veto override vote unless he’s sure it will succeed in the House too.

Democratic Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park said Wednesday he has the 36 votes needed to override Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of the plan. It would require firearms shops to pay $1,000 for five-year licenses and train employees to spot illegal gun purchasers.

But Harmon says he’s promised some of his colleagues not to force them to vote to override unless he can assure them the House would reverse the veto too. The House sponsor says she’s short.

Harmon acknowledged a “chicken and egg” situation because House members are reluctant to commit until they know the Senate will act.

Democratic Rep. Kathleen Willis of Addison did not specify Wednesday how close she is to having 71 votes to sustain an override.

Override must start in the Senate and Wednesday is the deadline.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed it as “burdensome regulation.”