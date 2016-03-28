Chicago woman commits suicide at Lombard gun range

A Chicago woman committed suicide last week at a gun range in west suburban Lombard, authorities said.

Caitlin McAtee, 24, died as a result of an incident Wednesday at the Article II Gun Range at 250 Cortland Ave. in Lombard, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.

She was pronounced dead Thursday at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office did not release the woman’s cause and manner of death, but Lombard police said the woman shot herself and the death was a suicide.