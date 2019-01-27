Chicagoan wanted for Texas murder arrested on West Side, held on $1M bail

A Chicagoan wanted in Texas for murder was arrested Friday on the West Side on domestic battery charges.

Ahmond Williams, 27, is wanted by El Paso police in connection to the shooting death of Demarquis Smith, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office and El Paso police.

The warrant for the El Paso murder charge is $1 million, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Williams was the alleged gunman who shot Smith, 32, in a club’s parking lot the morning of July 15, 2018, the El Paso police department said in a statement. Smith was driven to a hospital and later died, police said.

Williams, a resident of the South Side Chatham neighborhood, was charged separately in Cook County on domestic battery charges following a New Year’s Day incident involving cigarillos at a Loop gas station, Assistant State’s Attorney Marita Guzman said Sunday at a bail hearing in the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Just before 1 a.m., Williams drove his girlfriend to a BP gas station on Congress and Dearborn and told her to buy the cigarillos, Guzman said. When she came back with the purchase, Williams locked the door but eventually let her in, Guzman said. He told her she couldn’t do anything right, and struck her in the head multiple times and straddled her in the passenger’s seat, holding her with his hands, Guzman said.

Williams allegedly pulled out the woman’s hair, leaving bald spots, and also fractured her eye socket with the punches, Chicago police said.

Police issued an investigative alert and arrested Williams on Friday in the 1600 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Guzman and police said.

Williams was also charged with possessing fake IDs, which he allegedly used to enter a casino, Guzman said.

Judge David Navarro ordered Williams held on $1 million bail for the Texas warrant, and ordered another $15,000 bail for the domestic battery, unlawful restraint and fake ID charges.

William’s defense attorney said he is a life-long Chicagoan and has an 8-year-old child. He was due in court again Monday for a review of his bail.