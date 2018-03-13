Schumer says White House chaos hurts America

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says President Trump's dismissal of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is the latest example of White House chaos that is causing "huge problems" at home and abroad. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says President Trump’s dismissal of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is the latest example of White House chaos that is causing “huge problems” at home and abroad.

The New York Democrat says he’s never seen a presidential administration “so disorganized, at war with one another.”

Schumer told reporters he was disappointed in Tillerson and didn’t think he was tough enough on Russia.

“What President Trump did, and the way he did it, once again indicates the chaos in this administration,” he said.

It’s creating “huge problems in the world and here in America.”

Senate Republicans want to quickly confirm Trump’s pick of Mike Pompeo, the CIA director, to replace Tillerson. But Schumer said Democrats want to know if Pompeo will be tougher on Russia.