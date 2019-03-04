City announces first streets to undergo paving, pothole patching in 2019

City crews are expected to be out in force to patch potholes this week. | Sun-Time file photo

Some of Chicago’s most weather-worn roads may soon get a makeover, the city said during an announcement identifying areas requiring pothole repairs following the 2019 winter.

The repaving by the Chicago Department of Transportation and the Department of Water Management will affect a total 315 miles of major city roadways as well as residential streets and alleys, according to a Sunday news release from the mayor’s office.

Some of the streets slated for a resurfacing are:

Sheridan Road from Devon Avenue to Touhy Avenue;

Broadway from Gunnison Street to Foster Avenue;

Foster Avenue from East River Road to Harlem Avenue;

Dearborn Street from Madison Street to Polk Street;

Kedzie Avenue from Jackson Avenue to Ogden Avenue;

Austin Boulevard from Lake Street to North Avenue;

31st Street from Lawndale Avenue to Western Avenue;

51st Street from Millard Avenue to Kedzie Avenue;

Lafayette Avenue from Marquette Road to 79th Street; and

119th Street from Ashland Avenue to Halsted Street.

The roadwork will commence this spring “as soon as weather allows” and asphalt plants are running, the news release said.

To tackle the amount of pothole patching required, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said he plans to send additional crews to the streets.

“We know this harsh winter season has taken a toll,” he said in the news released. “And that’s why we are setting a high bar for this repaving season.”