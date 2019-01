Woman with concealed carry shoots at attempted robber in Hyde Park

A woman fired shots at an attempted robber Saturday evening in the South Side Hyde Park neighborhood.

A male approached and attempted to rob the woman at 6:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 56th Street, Chicago police said.

The woman, who had a concealed carry license, took out a weapon and fired shots at the male, police said. He fled in a dark-colored SUV, and it was unknown if he was hit.

No one was reported injured in the incident, police said. No one was in custody Saturday evening.