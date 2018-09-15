Construction worker killed on I-294 near O’Hare: police

A construction was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on I-294 near O’Hare Airport, according to police.

The crash happened about 10:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the interchange with I-90, according to statement from Illinois State Police.

A 2013 Infiniti crossed into the closed lanes and struck the construction worker, police said. The Infiniti then struck an unoccupied van in the construction zone.

The construction worker was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where they were pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the Inifiniti was treated at the same hospital for minor injuries.

Details about the fatality were not immediately released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said the crash was still under investigation and that no charges had been filed.