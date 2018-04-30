Cops identify 2nd man killed in Elgin shooting; 2 people of interest questioned

The first block of Longwood Place in Elgin | Google Earth

Police on Monday identified the second person who was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.

The two men were shot about 2:10 p.m. in the first block of Longwood Place, the Elgin Police Department said.

Paramedics took 26-year-old Mark McDaniel to Advocate Sherman Hospital then transferred him to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Raymond Dyson, 29, was initially taken to Presence Saint Joseph Hospital then was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Detectives were questioning two people of interest, police said.

“Detectives are working diligently on this case, compiling statements and evidence,” Elgin police Deputy Chief Bill Wolf said Monday. “Preliminary information indicates that the victims and offenders were in close proximity to one another in the apartment parking lot when the shooting occurred.”

Anyone with information was asked to call (847) 289-2600, or text 847411 and include ELGINPD at the beginning of the text, along with the message and tip information.