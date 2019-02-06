Cops release photos of suspected Pink Line robber

Surveillance photos show a man suspected of robbing CTA riders on the Pink Line. | Chicago police

Chicago police have released photos of a man suspected of grabbing cellphones from people’s hands on Pink Line L trains.

The two robberies happened almost two weeks apart on trains near the Ashland station on the West Side, police said. The incidents happened 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 17, and about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29.

The man, thought to be between 18 and 23 years old, grabbed phones from seated riders and fled the train, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.