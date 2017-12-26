Coroner: 5-year-old boy killed in I-55 crash in Channahon

A 5-year-old boy was killed in a crash the morning of Christmas Eve on I-55 in southwest suburban Channahon.

Malcolm Townsel was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash at 8:47 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Route 6, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

The boy, who lived in downstate Belleville, suffered multiple injuries in the crash and was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead at 9:40 a.m., the coroner’s office said. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police crash reports and medical records.

Illinois State Police were investigating the crash.