Couple charged with dealing drugs in Aurora

An Aurora couple has been charged with dealing drugs in the west suburb after being taken into custody last month.

Eldridge B. Ingram, 36, was charged with three counts of delivery of heroin and a count of possession of a controlled substance, Aurora police said. His girlfriend, Winter M. Griffin, 31, is charged with three counts of delivery of cocaine and a count of possession of a controlled substance.

Two of the delivery counts against Griffin were felonies that call for enhanced prison time if she is convicted, police said.

According to police, the charges stem from sales the couple made to undercover officers between Sept. 26 and Oct. 26.

Both were taken into custody Oct. 26 and officers found an additional 0.76 grams of heroin and 2.61 grams of cocaine in their possession, police said. Paraphernalia used in drug sales and $700 in cash was also seized.

Both were taken to the Kane County Jail. Bail for Ingram was set at $150,000 and bail for Griffin was set at $100,000.