CPD officer commits suicide in Far South Side police station parking lot

A Chicago Police officer fatally shot himself in the head at a Far South Side police station Sunday evening.

Brandon Krueger, 36, died at the Chicago Police Department’s Area South/5th District station at 727 E. 111th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Krueger, who lived in Mount Greenwood, was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m., and his death was ruled a suicide.

Anthony Guglielmi, a CPD spokesman, said that Krueger was in his squad car in the station parking lot when he killed himself.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and his squad,” said Guglielmi, adding that the CPD’s chaplain and grief counselors have been made available to officers who knew Krueger.

Krueger was hired by the CPD five years ago and was assigned to the Bureau of Organized Crime, which primarily focuses on gang, narcotics and vice investigations, Guglielmi said.

He had also served in the United States Marines for four years, reaching the rank of sergeant, according to his LinkedIn profile.