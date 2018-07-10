CPD officer dies after falling unconscious on duty at Far South Side station

A Chicago Police officer died Tuesday morning after being found unconscious while on duty at the Calumet District police station on the Far South Side.

The officer, a 47-year-old woman, was found unconscious about 4:15 a.m. at the station, 727 E. 111th Street, according to Chicago Police. It was not immediately clear what caused her to fall unconscious.

She was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about her death.

The death comes two days after another officer, 36-year-old Brandon Krueger, fatally shot himself inside a squad car in the parking lot of the same station.

In a tweet posted Tuesday morning, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said it was “a very hard day” for the department and expressed “deepest condolences to all.”