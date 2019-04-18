Chicago Symphony Orchestra cancels concerts through April 30

Members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra strike in front of Symphony Hall on March 12. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association on Thursday canceled scheduled concerts through April 30 because of the musicians’ strike.

Orchestra musicians, represented by the Chicago Federation of Musicians, went on strike March 11. The main sticking points are salary increases and a proposed switch from a traditional pension to a defined-contribution retirement plan.

The CSOA said there are no contract negotiation sessions scheduled.

Ticketholders may exchange tickets for future concerts, donate their tickets or request a refund. Details can be found at cso.org or by calling Patron Services at (312) 294-3000.

