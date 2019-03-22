Striking CSO musicians add third free concert

Striking musicians with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra announced Friday that they have added a third free concert. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

The striking musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra have added a third free concert after fans quickly snapped up tickets for the first two events.

The next concert is set for 8 p.m. Sunday at Roosevelt University’s Ganz Hall, 430 S. Michigan Ave., officials said. The concert will feature a chamber orchestra playing selections from Beethoven, Schubert and Mozart. For tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/CSOganzhall.

The CSO musicians, who have been on strike since March 11, say management’s proposed salary increases are “inadequate.” The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association also wants to replace musicians’ traditional pension plan with a defined contribution plan.

MORE ABOUT THE CSO STRIKE

• More CSO concerts canceled as musicians’ strike enters its second week

• Riccardo Muti joins CSO musicians on the picket lines

• Striking CSO musicians picket in front of Orchestra Hall over contract dispute