CTA Blue Line trains halted between Addison, Grand due to suspicious object

Trains were halted on the Blue Line Monday evening after someone threw a suspicious object on the tracks at a Northwest Side station.

Officers responded with a K-9 unit to the Logan Square station at 2620 N. Milwaukee after someone threw the object onto the tracks, according to Chicago Police.

No trains were running between the California and Montrose stations as a result, according to the CTA. Trains had been halted between the Grand and Addison stations earlier in the evening.

The interruptions caused plenty of headaches for commuters trying to get home, including overpacked busses, delayed shuttles between stations and packed platforms.

The CTA was working to provide shuttle busses between the stations, and riders were encouraged to consider using the #56 Milwaukee and #77 Belmont busses for their commute.

To pass the time, some commuters took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

This shuttle is making all #blueline stops. @cta at least you’re getting us there. Slowly — Ellyn Nugent (@enugent) July 16, 2018