CTA buses rerouted in South Shore

Northbound #71 buses were being temporarily rerouted Wednesday morning due to street blockages, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

The 71st/South Shore buses were being rerouted near Yates and 73rd in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side as of 6:25 a.m. The buses were rerouting via South Shore Drive, 75th, Exchange and 71st, said the CTA.

Southbound buses were not effected.

It was unclear when normal service will be restored. Travelers are advised to allow extra travel time.