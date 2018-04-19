Daily lane closures scheduled for I-80 bridge over Des Plaines River in Joliet

Daily lane closers scheduled to start in April will allow crews to conduct routine bridge inspections on Interstate 80 over the Des Plaines River in Joliet. | Google Earth

Daily lane closures are set to start later this month on the Interstate 80 bridge over the Des Plaines River in Joliet.

The closures will allow crews to complete routine bridge inspections from April 30 to May 12, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The inspections will start on westbound I-80 before switching to eastbound on May 7.

Lanes will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and occasionally Saturday, IDOT said. A minimum of two lanes will stay open at all times.