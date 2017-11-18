Death of McHenry County Jail inmate under investigation

The death of a McHenry County Jail inmate on Friday night is under investigation by authorities.

Thomas M. Doheny, 51, of Cary, was found unresponsive during rounds at the McHenry County Jail, 2200 N. Seminary Ave. in Woodstock, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

He was taken to Centrega Memorial Medical Center in Woodstock, where he was pronounced dead at 8:53 p.m., the coroner’s office said. An autopsy was expected Sunday.

The death was under investigation by the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team and the coroner’s office.

Information about the charge Doheny was being held on wasn’t immediately available from the sheriff’s office Saturday evening.