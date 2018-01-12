Sen. Dick Durbin confirms Trump made ‘shithole’ comment, said ‘racist’ things

Sen. Dick Durbin on Friday morning confirmed that President Donald Trump referred to some countries as “shithole” countries during a discuss on immigration policies and said things that were “hate-filled, vile and racist.”

Durbin, who was in the meeting with Trump, made his comments just moments after Trump denied using the expletive on Twitter.

Durbin rejected Trump’s denial.

“He said those hateful things, and he said them repeatedly,” Durbin said.

Trump’s comments Thursday came as two senators presented details of a bipartisan compromise that would extend protections against deportation for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants — and also strengthen border protections, as Trump has insisted.

On Friday, Durbin said during the meeting Trump “in the course of his comments which were hate-filed, vile and racist.”

“I use those word advisedly. I understand how powerful they are. But I cannot believe in the history of the White House in that Oval Office that any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday.”

Durbin spoke to reporters as he was attending the City of Chicago’s 32nd annual interfaith breakfast commemorating the life of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

