Driver facing charges after 14-year-old boy shot while riding in stole

A 16-year-old girl is facing charges after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the stolen vehicle she was driving late Tuesday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The girl faces one felony count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, according to Chicago Police.

The girl was driving a stolen gray Scion at 11:07 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Whipple with a 14-year-old boy passenger when someone in a black vehicle fired shots, striking the boy in the chest, police said.

The girl then crashed the Scion into a building in the 6100 block of South Kedzie, police said. The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

The girl appeared in juvenile court Wednesday, police said. Her name was not released because of her age.