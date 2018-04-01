Driver injured when asphalt truck overturns in West Chicago

A driver was injured when his truck overturned Wednesday morning in West Chicago.

Officers responded at 9:32 a.m. to a crash near the intersection of Illinois Route 59 and Main Street, according to West Chicago police.

During their investigation, officers learned an asphalt truck was traveling north on Route 59 near Main when the driver lost control, police said. The truck then overturned in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant at 305 S. Neltnor Blvd., spilling its load of asphalt.

The driver, a 27-year-old Bolingbrook man, was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield after suffering injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No other injuries were reported, police said.