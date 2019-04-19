Man fatally struck by vehicle on Edens Expressway at Dempster

A man from North Carolina was fatally struck by a car Friday on the Edens Expressway in the north suburbs.

The crash happened as a truck driver and their passenger stood outside their semitrailer on the shoulder of the southbound lanes near Dempster Avenue in Niles Township, Illinois State Police said.

The car struck the passenger of the semitrailer about 3:10 p.m., police said. No other injuries were reported.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the car stopped near the crash.

All southbound lanes were shut down for an investigation, but the left lane of Interstate 94 has since reopened, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the man was from Browns Summit, North Carolina. An autopsy was scheduled.

State police are investigating the crash.