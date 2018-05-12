Elderly man with Alzheimer’s missing from Portage Park

Police are looking for a 71-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease who is missing from the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side and may not be able to find his way home.

Jesus Rodriguez was last seen about 11 a.m. Saturday when he left his home in the 6000 block of West Grace, according to Chicago Police.

Rodriguez is described as a 5-foot-6 hispanic man weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green coat, a green winter hat with ear flaps, blue jeans and black dress shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.