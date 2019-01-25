Election board rules for third candidate in city treasurer’s race

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners gave the OK to one more candidate in the race for city treasurer Friday, meaning voters will have three choices for the office in next month’s election.

Peter Gariepy, who previously ran to unseat Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, was the last to advance to the ballot after staving off a challenge to his nominating papers.

Gariepy said in a statement “precious taxpayer dollars were needlessly wasted by a frivolous petition challenge, which our campaign easily defeated.”

He said there should be “financial consequences to ensure the public and the defending candidate are made whole— just as we protect targets of frivolous lawsuits — in the event of an unsuccessful challenge.”

“Only by moving toward a more just system will we encourage greater participation in our civic process,” Gariepy’s statement read.

Gariepy will face 47th Ward Ald. Ameya Pawar and state Rep. Melissa Conyears-Ervin. All three faced challenges and all have overcome them for their ballot spots.

The board is also done with the objection hearing process, meaning early voting will begin at the Loop Super Site, at 175 W. Washington, on Tuesday. Early voting will begin in the wards Feb. 11, board spokesman Jim Allen said Friday.