Early voting begins in Chicago Tuesday (not quite two weeks late)

After weeks of hearing objections to scores of candidates, election officials have finalized a ballot for February’s elections — meaning Chicagoans can begin voting as early as next Tuesday.

The ballot for mayor was settled earlier this week when Clerk of the Circuit Court Dorothy Brown was booted from the off, leaving the field at 14 candidates.

One candidate for city clerk, incumbent Anna Valencia, will appear on the ballot. Voters will also decide between three candidates for city treasurer, and 165 candidates for alderman of Chicago’s 50 wards. The ward with the most candidates is the 20th, with 11 candidates vying for Ald. Willie Cochran’s seat.

A number of the candidates kicked off the ballot in various races have vowed to challenge the decisions in court.

Voters can begin early voting only at the Loop Super Site at 175 W. Washington St. on Tuesday, and can begin voting at sites in all 50 wards on Feb. 11. Election Day is Feb. 26.

The Board of Election Commissioners missed the Jan. 17 deadline to open early voting, which would have adhered to a 40-day window mandated by state law. Board spokesman Jim Allen said that timetable was “not workable” for the city’s municipal elections.

