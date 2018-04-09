Elgin man sentenced to 14 years for attacking, attempting to kidnap woman

Jorge D. Castaneda, 30, Elgin, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempting to kidnap an 18-year-old woman and attacking her with a stun gun. | Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

An Elgin man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempting to kidnap an 18-year-old woman he attacked with a stun gun and held against her will.

Jorge D. Castaneda, 30, of the first block of Lynch Street, pleaded guilty Monday to felony armed violence and felony attempted kidnapping in Kane County court, according to the Office of the Kane County State’s Attorney.

Sometime after midnight on April 28, 2016, Castaneda spotted the woman entering a store in the 1100 block of South Randall Road and slashed a tire on her parked vehicle, the office said.

When the woman left the store and pulled up to a traffic light at the intersection of Randall and McDonald, Castaneda pulled up beside her and offered to change her tire if she pulled into a nearby lot. After he changed her tire, the woman shook Castaneda’s hand to thank him. He refused to let go of her hand and then put a stun gun to her neck, the office said.

After repeatedly kicking Castaneda, the woman was able to escape his grip and call 911. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries from the gun. After police identified Castaneda as a suspect, he admitted slashing the tire and attacking her with the gun to South Elgin police, the office said.

Castaneda was sentenced to 14 years for armed violence and five years for attempted kidnapping, to be served concurrently. He received credit for the 705 days he has served in the Kane County Jail where he has been held since hsi arrest in lieu of a $300,000 bail.