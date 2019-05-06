Man shot to death in Englewood: police
A man was fatally shot Monday in Englewood on the South Side, according to police.
Officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 5800 block of South Seeley at 9 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to his chest, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he died, police said.
Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.