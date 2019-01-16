Extra-alarm fire causes $200K in damage to Elgin house

A two-alarm fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to a home Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Elgin.

Authorities were called about 6:30 a.m. with reports of the house fire in the 300 block of Park Street, according to a statement from the Elgin Fire Department. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the rear door.

Residents said the blaze was in the basement, but they couldn’t reach it “due to a combination of heat and excessive storage,” fire officials said. The fire spread through the walls and reached the house’s upper floors.

A total of 38 Elgin firefighters worked with members of 11 other departments to get the fire under control, the department said. The home’s occupants made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.