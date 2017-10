Falling glass shuts down Randolph and Wells in the Loop

Falling glass has shut down a busy Loop intersection Wednesday afternoon.

Randolph and Wells were closed about 2:15 p.m. due to glass falling from a building, according to Chicago Police.

Unconfirmed scanner reports said the glass was falling from a building at 225 W. Randolph.

It was not immediately known how long the closure would be in effect.