Felon charged with fatally shooting Logan Square man during argument

A man convicted of a murder in the 1980s has been charged with killing another man last weekend in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Marc Johnson, 51, faces a first-degree murder charge in the Jan. 9 shooting of 34-year-old Peter Puleo, Chicago Police and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Johnson was denied bond at a court hearing Thursday.

About 5 p.m., the two men were involved in a traffic incident, which led to Johnson following Puleo to a corner store in the 1600 block of North Albany, prosecutors said.

Both men got out of their vehicles and continued to argue as Puleo went into the store and came back out into the street, prosecutors said.

When Johnson put his jacket on top his car and approached Puleo again, Puelo punched Johnson once, causing him to fall to the ground. When he got up, Johnson pulled out a handgun and hit Puleo in the neck, prosecutors said.

Johnson struck Puleo a second time with the gun, causing it to fire and the bullet to strike Puleo in the head, prosecutors said. Johnson ran off without calling 911.

Puleo, who lived in the neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Johnson, of the Austin neighborhood, was identified by multiple witnesses at the scene and the shooting was also captured on video recorded by a POD surveillance camera monitored by Chicago Police, prosecutors said. He turned himself in Tuesday.

Johnson’s attorney said he lives with his mother and nephew and was working for a sewer repair company and occasionally as a truck driver for the Chicago Food Depository when he was arrested.

Johnson, a felon, was convicted of first degree murder in 1988 for his involvement as the getaway driver in a shooting that killed a man and wounded two other people, prosecutors said.

He was scheduled to return to court Feb. 6.