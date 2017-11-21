Felon facing weapon charges after arrest at West Side home

A man faces multiple weapon charges after he was arrested during the execution of a search warrant Monday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

William Johnson, 23, faces three counts of unauthorized use of a weapon with the possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of unauthorized use of a weapon by a felon while in possession of body armor, all felonies, according to Chicago Police.

Officers conducted the search warrant about 3 p.m. Monday at a home in the 500 block of North Lawndale, police said. Two handguns, one rifle and body armor were all recovered.

Johnson, a felon who lives in the home, was subsequently charged, police said. He was scheduled for a Tuesday bond hearing.