Final defendant pleads guilty in beating of disabled teen that went viral

The last of four defendants accused of physically and mentally torturing of a disabled man and posting a video to of their deeds to Facebook pleaded guilty Thursday.

The attack drew outrage across the city and the country, even prompting a response from then-President Barack Obama.

Tesfaye Cooper, 20, pleaded guilty according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Cooper is expected to be sentenced at a later court date.

Cooper was charged along with then 24-year-old Tanishia Covington and then 18 year-olds Brittany Covington and Jordan Hill after a Facebook Live video showed the group holding a schizophrenic white man captive in a West Side apartment, forcing him to drink toilet water and cutting his scalp with a knife while making him proclaim, “I love black people.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Jordan Hill sentenced to 8 years in Facebook hate crime case

Three-year prison sentence for Facebook hate crime defendant Tanishia Covington

Brittany Covington gets probation in Facebook hate-crime case