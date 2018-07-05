Jordan Hill sentenced to 8 years in Facebook hate crime case

Jordan Hill, has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and hate crime charges for tormenting a white former classmate in an online video that raised national outcry.

His short dreadlocks pulled up into a stubby topknot, Hill on Thursday stood before Judge William Hooks and entered a guilty plea in a deal that would see him sentenced to eight years in prison.

Judge Hooks directed Hill to look at paintings and photographs of civil rights leaders hanging on the walls of his courtrooms, and shook his head as the 20-year-old was unable to identify portraits of Thurgood Marshall, Frederick Douglas and Ida B. Wells, among others.

A lot of things you think you know, you don’t know,” Hooks told the defendant. “Every time you take an act like this… terrible act of this young man who could no defend himself, you spit on the graves of all of the people on these walls.”

Hill, then 18, was a friend and had attended an alternative school with victim, a white teenager who suffered from schizophrenia. One of his co-defendants used a cellphone to broadcast video of Hill and co-defendant Tesafaye Cooper taunting the teen in a Chicago apartment and cutting his clothing and gashing his head with a knife.

Hill in March had turned down a plea deal, which would have seen him sentenced to eight years in prison on the two counts— he was initially charged with more than 50 counts– and appeared to be girding for trial.

Anthony Burch, his attorney, said outside the courtroom that he could not explain his client’s change of heart.

The Facebook video, showing the terrified victim cowering as he was hit and taunted, was viewed millions of times on YouTube and other outlets during the racially tense months after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. Hill and Cooper at one point ordered the teen to say “I love black people,” and “F–k Donald Trump,” and the story took on a life of its own on conservative media websites.

Barack Obama, with only weeks left in his final term, opined that what was on the video was “despicable,” and a sign of “a lot of problems that have been there for a long time.”

“I think the overall trajectory of race relations in this country is actually very positive,” Obama said. “It doesn’t mean that all racial problems have gone away. It means that we have the capacity to get better.”

But Burch appeared ready to make a case at trial that there was no racial hatred at work in what millions saw on the video. Hill, who grew up in teh Chicago suburbs, and his victim attended an alternative school in the western suburbs, and were good friends.

The victim’s mother dropped him off at a Streamwood McDonald’s on Dec. 31, where he met Hill. The pair, Burch said at a court hearing last month, stole a truck from a lot in the suburbs, stole alcohol from a store and bought drugs, before ending up at the West Garfield Park apartment where Tanishia Covington lived.

The victim, who had his phone with him, waited in the van for hours while Cooper and Hill were in the apartment, Burch said, with Hill occasionally coming out to check on him. At some point, he went into the apartment.

By Jan. 3, the victim’s mother was calling and messaging Hill, trying to find her son. Hill, apparently upset by the calls, sent messages saying he would return the victim for $300.

Hill, 20, faced a sentence for up to 30 years in prison on the most serious of those counts, aggravated kidnapping.

Two of his co-defendants, sisters Brittany and Tanishia Covington, had previously agreed to plea deals, with Brittany receiving a probation-only sentence, and Tanishia, a three-year prison term. A lawyer for Cooper said Thursday that he was considering a plea deal.