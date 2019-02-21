Fire kills man, 62, displaces his family in South Chicago: police

A fatal fire broke out Thursday morning in the 8700 block of South Essex. | Chicago Fire Department

A 62-year-old man was killed in a fire that displaced his brother and mother Thursday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

A one-and-a-half-story home in the 8700 block of South Essex burst into flames about 3:20 a.m., according to Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department.

A 62-year-old man was found unresponsive in the living room, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother, 56, and mother, 81, were treated onsite for minor injuries, police said. The fire completely ravaged their home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.