Firefighters rescue elderly couple from house fire in Evanston

An elderly couple was displaced after a blaze tore through its Evanston home. | Evanston Fire Department

Firefighters rescued an elderly couple Sunday evening from a burning house in north suburban Evanston.

Crews went to the home at 5:27 p.m. and found a burning single-family house in the 1900 block of Colfax Street, according to the Evanston Fire Department.

An elderly couple was still inside as heavy smoke and “moderate” fire conditions engulfed the house, fire officials said. The couple was found and helped to safety as firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes.

One of the residents was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released, authorities said. No firefighters were injured.

The Red Cross is making living arrangements for the displaced couple until the home is safe to live in, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, but foul play wasn’t expected.