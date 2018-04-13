Former Palatine man gets 45 years for forcing children into prostitution

A former Palatine resident has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for violently forcing two girls and a young woman into prostitution.

Fabrieal Delaney, 32, now of Battle Creek, Michigan, brought some of his victims to the Chicago area to perform sex acts for money, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Delaney made friends the victims when they were 16 years old or younger, and he used violence, verbal abuse and drug addiction to control them, prosecutors said. He was previously convicted on eight sex trafficking counts.

In 2011, Delaney brought two girls and a young woman from Michigan to a hotel in Tinley Park to engage in prostitution at what he thought was a bachelor party, prosecutors said. Delaney expected his victims to engage in sex acts with up to 12 men for $150 to $300 per customer.

Federal law enforcement, who arranged the fake meeting, arrested Delaney, prosecutors said. He has been in custody since then.