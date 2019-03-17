Gage park shooting leaves 2 in critical condition

Chicago Police investigate the scene where two people where shot, Saturday night, in the 5000 block of South California, in the Gage Park neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two men were injured after a Saturday night shooting in Gage Park on the South Side.

At about 10 p.m., the two victims, one 19 and the other 21, were in a vehicle in the 5000 block of South California Avenue when another vehicle drove up alongside them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old was struck in the head and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Both were taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Area Central detectives are investigating.