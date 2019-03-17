Gage park shooting leaves 2 in critical condition
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Two men were injured after a Saturday night shooting in Gage Park on the South Side.
At about 10 p.m., the two victims, one 19 and the other 21, were in a vehicle in the 5000 block of South California Avenue when another vehicle drove up alongside them and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The 19-year-old was struck in the head and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Both were taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.
Area Central detectives are investigating.