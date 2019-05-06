Man shot while exiting business in Gage Park
A man was wounded in a shooting Monday while exiting a commercial business in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.
The 28-year-old left a building in the 5100 block of South Rockwell and was entering a vehicle when he was hit by gunfire, Chicago police said.
An ambulance was called about 8:15 p.m. and took him to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.