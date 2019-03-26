Man, 64, stabbed to death in Gary

A 64-year-old man died from stab wounds Tuesday evening in northwest Indiana.

Carlos Johnson was stabbed in the 100 block of West 11th Avenue in Gary, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said in a statement.

Johnson, of Gary, was taken to Methodist North Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m., Frey said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.