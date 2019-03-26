Our Pledge To You

03/26/2019, 11:17pm

Man, 64, stabbed to death in Gary

By David Struett
A 64-year-old man died from stab wounds Tuesday evening in northwest Indiana.

Carlos Johnson was stabbed in the 100 block of West 11th Avenue in Gary, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said in a statement.

Johnson, of Gary, was taken to Methodist North Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m., Frey said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

