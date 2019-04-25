Person shot to death in Gary remains unidentified: coroner
A person shot to death Thursday in northwest Indiana remains unidentified.
The John Doe was found with a gunshot wound about 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 11th Avenue in Gary, the Lake County coroner said in a statement.
The male was pronounced dead on the scene. His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.
Gary police did not immediately release details about the shooting.