Person shot to death in Gary remains unidentified: coroner

A person shot to death Thursday in northwest Indiana remains unidentified.

The John Doe was found with a gunshot wound about 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 11th Avenue in Gary, the Lake County coroner said in a statement.

The male was pronounced dead on the scene. His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

Gary police did not immediately release details about the shooting.

